AccraBOG2017 Cameroon to host 2018 ACBF Board of Governors’ Meeting

By Maureen Chigbo, reporting from Accra, Ghana
| Sept 6, 2017 @ 5:18 GMT |
THE 26 annual meeting of the board of governors of the African Capacity Building Foundation, ACBF, ended in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, September 5, with the resolution that Cameroon will be the host for 2018 edition at a yet to be determined date.
The meeting also resolved to mobilise about $250 million in the next five years to build the capacity of countries in Africa to be able to implement their development programmes for the socio-economic transformation of the continent in line with the Agenda 2063 of the Africa Union. Of this figure, only a paltry $20 million has been made by Africa with donor agencies such as World Bank and United Nations Development Programme also pledging their commitment.
The meeting which stated that ACBF should be fully supported by African countries to build the required capacity for its development also resolved that the region must leverage on its natural resources in the right way to generate funding internally for its programmes instead resorting to external funding mechanism. This will enable the countries to be in control of their affairs rather that have funding agencies dictate the type and pace of implementing development programmes because they are providing the funds. As Goodal Gondwe, chair of the ACBF board of governors, said on the first day of the meeting that whoever pays the piper, dictates the tune.
At the brief closing ceremony of the board of governors meeting Ken Offori-Ata, minister of Finance, formerly handed over the baton of the host country to minister of Finance from Cameroon who thankfully accepted, lauding Ghana for being an excellent host to the just ended meeting.
Other officials of ACBF at the closing ceremony include Gondwe, Erastus Mwencha, chair of ACBF executive board and Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie, executive secretary of the ACBF.