ECOWAS signs Development Cooperation Agreement with Germany

THE Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has signed on November 16, a Development Cooperation Agreement with The Federal Republic Germany towards enhancing the various integration programmes of the Community.

Edward Singhatey, vice president of the ECOWAS Commission, signed the agreement for ECOWAS while Stefan Oswald, leader of the German Delegation and Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ, of Germany, appended his signature on behalf of his country.

The agreement signing ceremony was the culmination of a series of consultation meetings with Vice President Singhatey and senior officials of the relevant ECOWAS Departments from November 14 to November 15.

– Nov. 20, 2016 @ 11:37 GMT /