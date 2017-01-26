New Director General of the ECOWAS Brown Card Visits the Commission

–

WINIFRED Kwasi, new director general, DG, of the Council of Bureaus of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, has reassured Marcel de Souza, ECOWAS president, of his commitment to ensure, among others, the efficiency of the scheme to deliver its mandate including the prompt and fair compensation of indemnities of victims of road accident within the territory of ECOWAS countries.

During a courtesy visit to the ECOWAS Commission, on Wednesday, January 25, led by the ECOWAS President’s representative in Togo, Garba Lompo accompanied by Adam Bio outgoing director general, De Souza had among others, emphasized the need for the incoming D.G. to rapidly reactivate the Brown Card scheme so as to better harness the dividend of the Free Movement of Goods and Persons policies thereby leading to deepened integrating process.

The ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme was established in 1982 and functions through a network of 14 (fourteen) National Bureaus distributed in fourteen countries so as to make the Card available to resident motorist as well as carry out investigations and settlements of claims due to accidents sustained by Brown Card holders.

