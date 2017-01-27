Redeployment of Staff Part of My Efficiency Strategy – ECOWAS President

–

MARCEL de Souza, President of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Commission, has reiterated his resolve to redeploy commission’s staff appropriately as part of his human resource efficiency strategy to ensure equitable distribution of skills and manpower in the organisation.

In a very colourful staff New Year and retirement celebration held at the Commission’s headquarters on Wednesday, January 25, De Souza emphasised the need to build the capacity of staff to enable them perform optimally and thereby contribute to the growth of the organsation to achieve the regional objectives.

Consequently, he enjoined staff to take their work seriously by maintaining a high level of professionalism in their various fields.

Among others, De Souza also stressed his determination to ensure transparent recruitment procedures in the community’s establishments taking into due consideration, prospective staff skills and competences as well as following due process as dictated by the staff recruitment policy.

Stephen Naarte Nartey, commissioner of Administration, in his speech reaffirmed the Directorate of Human Resources’ commitment to accompany staff in their career path by increasing “staff motivation and productivity through a transparent, objective, result oriented and people centered HR management at the service of ECOWAS”.

Nantene Coulibaly, vice senior staff representative, in her remarks conveyed staff satisfaction at de Souza’s performance since he took office especially in his quest to stabilise and secure the community along with his efforts to redeploy staff in the right directions.

Limane Barage, who spoke on behalf of the retiring members of staff, thanked the Almighty for the opportunity they had to serve the Community in good health. Additionally, he expressed appreciation to the Management for sustaining the culture of saying goodbyes to retiring officers and then urged the Human Resource Directorate to initiate a pre-retirement training for would-be retirees so as to adequately prepare them for retirement.

Nine members of staff including one female who are due for retirement in 2017 were honoured and presented with certificates of service

The event which also featured a cultural performance ended with a cocktail party for the New Year as well as the retiring celebrant.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

