BREAKING: Osinbajo inaugurates Edo Fertiliser Plant

VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the Edo State Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of the state. Osinbajo was accompanied by Governor Godwin Obaseki, Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe; his Trade and Investment counterpart, Okechukwu Enelama; and ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Realnews had earlier reported that Osinbajo would commission the fertiliser plant today. The Edo Fertiliser plant was rehabilitated by WACOT Limited in collaboration with the Edo State government, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, the initiative is part of the administration’s drive towards achieving food self-sufficiency and economic diversification through agriculture, to which WACOT Limited has been contributing.

It would be recalled that the Vice President recently commissioned the multi-billion naira WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu, Kebbi State. The objective of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative is to ‘disrupt’ the importation of blended NPK fertiliser, by directly negotiating discounted contracts for procuring core raw materials, locally blending same, and selling NPK fertilizer to farmers at a significantly lower price.

The rejuvenation of the Edo State fertilizer plant is an integral part of Obaseki’s Accelerated Agriculture Initiative designed to support and actualize the job creation and food sustainability vision of the Buhari’s administration, through Public Private Partnership, PPP. This according to the governor will not only enhance the state’s socio-economic status but will also create an avenue for the youths to leverage on the expertise of major players in the Agricultural sector.

The Edo State fertiliser plant managed by WACOT Limited will benefit from the unprecedented bilateral cooperation between the Governments of Nigeria and Morocco, which has already resulted in the revitalization of 11 fertilizer blending plants across the country.

– Aug 29, 2017 @ 16:30 GMT