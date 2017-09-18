OBOPS II Empowers 1,000 Farmers in Osun State

THE Osun Broilers Outgrowers Programme Scheme, OBOPS II, has enlisted 1,000 farmers across the state as phase II of the programme begins after a successful pilot stage.

The programme managed by AMO Farm Sieber Hatchery Limited provides 2,000 day old birds to each participating farmer(s) in the project.

Facilitated by the Osun State government, and supported by Sterling Bank, the programme has given poultry farmers the opportunity to raise the day old chicks to birds weighing 2kg within six weeks.

Speaking with newsmen, Johnson Oloyede, proprietor of Olorede farms and Niyi Kolawole, the owner of Khakaki farms, two of the beneficiaries of the OBOPS II scheme, both lauded the state government on its drive to empower farmers in Osun State through the initiative.

The duo affirmed that through the OBOPS II initiative, they had been able to make appreciable profits with their business growing daily.

Olorede said: “I was able to make at least N400,000 in the scheme,” while Kolawole also stated that: “he has been able to make a profit of N300,000 in the programme.”

The beneficiaries of the OBOPS II Scheme identified relax in the implementation on the ban on imported frozen chickens as the major problem facing the marketability of the end products of their farms.

They called on the federal government to help the activities of its border security operatives to help increase patronage and profit making from the scheme.

Tayo Lawal, who manages Bell Living Porter as a beneficiary of the scheme, lauded the state government for creating vibrant machinery for monitoring and supervision.

Lawal noted that with the proper mechanisms put in place by the partnering stakeholders in the scheme, the initiative would create an enabling environment for more farmers to register and benefit from the programme.

Successes recorded in several agricultural intervention programmes of the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration has helped the state’s course on the elementary school feeding programme, O’Meals leading to the gainful employment of about 1,000 farmers and more than 3,000 food vendors under the school feeding programme.

It would be recalled that the first phase which made more than 120 millionaires was sponsored by the Osun State government and anchored by TUNS farm.

The first phase of the scheme recorded a huge success as about 768 farmers were engaged, cash profit paid to farmers stood at N785million as well as making over 120 broilers farmers who keyed into the initiative millionaire.

The feat has placed Osun second to Oyo State in broiler production in the country, with further plans to engage additional 30,000 farmers and have the scheme spread to every home in no distant future.

– Sept 18, 2017 @ 10:26 GMT