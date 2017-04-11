Fire Damages FAAN Headquarters in Lagos

THE fire incident which engulfed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, headquarters in Lagos, did not affect operations at Lagos Airport, the authority has said.

In a statement issued by Henrietta Yakubu, acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, the incident is now being investigated.

The statement said that the fire incident did not affect assure travellers, airport users and the general public as normal operations as the Lagos State Fire Department and other security agencies fought to put off the fire. “The fire department, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire Department and other security agencies however responded swiftly by curtailing the spread of the fire, as normalcy is being restored already,” Yakubu said in the statement.

A source at the FAAN fire service, who is not authorised to speak, said the fire started at about 7a.m., through an electrical fault.

Fatai Owoseni, Lagos State commissioner of Police, and other senior police officers were on ground to maintain law and order.

Although there were no casualties, files and other equipment belonging to the authority were severely destroyed. It also caused heavy vehicular and human traffic around the airport and its environs.

The fire has since been put off by the combined efforts of the Lagos and Airport fire services.

— Apr 11, 2017 @ 17:30 GMT