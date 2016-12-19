Ambode Honoured as Best Transparency Governor

–

THE Citizen Corruption Volunteer Corps, CACVC, a non-governmental organisation, has honoured Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for distinguishing himself in the fight against corruption, bribery and fraud in the state and Nigeria at large. The group also honoured Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Monday Onyekachi Ubani, second vice president, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Others recognised by the anti-corruption group are Chris Nwaokobia, director general, Change Ambassadors of Nigeria; Great Imo Jonathan, human rights activist, and Jude Akagbusum, president, Institute of Good Governance of Nigeria.

Harris Chuma, executive director, CACVC, said Governor Ambode was honoured as the best governor on transparency and good governance after a painstaking exit survey conducted by the group. He said the honour was in recognition of his sterling performance in office since the inception of his administration in 2015.

“Transparency and good governance merit award, TGMA, has become a meeting point where anti corruptionists converge to brainstorm and lead discussions on varied strategies in curbing the menace of the scourge called corruption. This year marks the observance of CACVC anti corruption, bribery and fraud awareness campaigners’ day, which is set aside to raise awareness about the impact of corruption upon our society.

“We are dedicated to the mission of reducing the incidence of corruption in Nigeria, estimates that a typical governmental ministry loses more than five percent of its revenue each year to corruption. States, local, and federal governments are frequent targets of fraud and corruption. An instance of fraud in government undermines the good work and reputation of all state employees who complete their assigned duties with integrity and honesty, and decreases confidence in public officials,” Chuma said.

The CACVC director said the passionate resolve of his group to encourage and celebrate personalities that had exhibited utmost good faith in the renewed campaign against corruption would continue to occupy a place of interest in the overall configuration of the organisation’s annual anti corruption lecture series.

Nwaokobia, who delivered a keynote address on ‘The Quest for Good Governance, the Lagos Experience’ said the country could achieve the desired good governance if it understudied Lagos State. He said Lagos under the current administration was very transparent in ensuring that it published its monthly revenue generation in the state.

According to him, Governor Ambode’s engagement of the citizenry on a quarterly basis has made him to interact and understand the primary needs of the people. “This has made Lagos the best state in the country. Lagos is a state without land but it has gone into agreement with Kebbi State to produce rice for the state consumption,” he said.

