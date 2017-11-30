NIMASA DG Bags Award of Credence

DAKUKU Peterside, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has bagged the award of credence just as the Nigerian Youth Parliament passed a vote of confidence on him.

This award was conferred on the director general, DG, during a special advocacy visit and presentation of certificate of credence by the members of the parliament, led by the Majority Leader, Umar Etudaye at the head office of the agency in Lagos, recently.

At the event, the Leader noted that in the quest of the parliament to identify with distinguished and reputable personalities, organizations, institutions and public office holders, inaugurated her merit honorarium category as “Icon of Youth Development and Nation Building” aimed at honouring and encouraging outstanding performance in the various sectors of the economy, of which Peterside was found to be among the trail blazer of the President Muhammadu Buhari ‘change’ agenda.

According to him, this was after due scrutiny and observation of the NIMASA DG’s enthusiasm and zeal towards improving the maritime sector in Nigeria and also a giant in youths’ empowerment, emancipation and nation building via support and contributions to community development and quality service delivery.

He further commended the director general on his strides in repositioning the nation’s maritime sector, thereby bringing about a drastic reduction in maritime accident records and other maritime related crimes and also in the area of increased revenue generation.

“Sir, you are a mentor, a trail blazer, an epitome of Federal Character and an advocate of greater and united Nigeria dream. We are very much aware of your resilience, charismatic, pragmatic, distinct principle and ideology with the collective effort of other well-meaning Nigerians to achieve the standard dividend of democracy and good governance in the area of distinct administrative and quality service assurance at NIMASA”, Umar said.

Responding, Peterside, who described the young parliamentarians as a beacon of hope to Nigeria expressed delight in their forthrightness and admonished them to continue to be a shining example for other youths to emulate.

The DG, who was represented by the executive director, Finance and Administration of the Agency, Bashir Jamoh assured them that NIMASA under his watch will continue to do its best to ensure that Nigerians benefit maximally from the maritime sector.

He also assured them of the Agency’s support to any developmental initiatives of the Parliament that will reflect the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“I salute your courage and patriotism towards national development. Let me assure you that on our part as NIMASA, we will continue to focus on our mandate, because we are determined to make Nigeria a hub of maritime activities in Africa; also this award will spur us to do more towards ensuring a more virile and robust maritime sector in line with global best practices”, the NIMASA DG said.

Since assumption of office, the Peterside led Management, through much commitment and determination has been able to bring NIMASA to limelight and has continued to assure Stakeholders of the Agency’s willingness to make Nigeria a hub of maritime activities in Africa.

The Nigerian Youth Parliament is a replica of the Senate, which comprises of 109 youth senators each representing her senatorial district. The Parliament sits quarterly at the green chambers of the National Assembly. The 3rd Assembly of the Parliament was inaugurated on 16th December, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sport Development.

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 18:50 GMT