EFCC Uncovers N4 billion Loot Hidden in GTBank

FOLLOWING a tip-off on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered a staggering sum of N4 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime from the Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB.

“Investigations as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State,” Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC head, Media and Publicity, said in a statement.

“The suspect uses the names of two companies – Katah Property & Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travel Agency – in laundering the funds.

“Each of the company has N2 billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank. The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run,” the statement said.

— Apr 12, 2017 @ 11:00 GMT

