First Bank Wins Awards for Exceptional Service Delivery

THE First Bank of Nigeria limited has won the ‘Best Banking Brand, Nigeria 2016 and Best Banking Performer, Nigeria 2016’ in the Global Brands Awards. The awards are instituted to identify and recognise the significance of exceptional service delivery and reward performance with the ultimate global recognition.

According to Global Brands Magazine, the awards reflected the countless hours of time and efforts spent by First Bank employees in achieving the vision of the company and making its customers happy.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, marketing and corporate communications of the bank, said the awards testify to the bank’s unwavering commitment to put customers first.

“We will always deliver the ultimate gold standard of value and excellence. Our financial services knowledge and practices lead the market in ensuring that we understand our customers and surpass their expectations as we strive for a better way of delivering first-class service and experience,” she said.

Global Brands award winners were chosen among large nominees evaluated by an external research team based on data collected from different sources including third party data providers and annual reports.

— Feb 13, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

