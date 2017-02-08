Skye Bank Reward Staff

–

THE Skye Bank Plc has promoted more than 300 employees under the 2016 annual staff performance review exercise. The promotion cuts across several cadres up to the managerial level is in line with the bank’s effort to reward staff members who performed creditably in their various roles during the past financial year.

The bank also announced that it compensated some staff members in the senior management cadre with monetary rewards for their diligence and productivity, while a handful of staff members who failed in the performance appraisal exercise on account of poor performance were sacked.

Although it did not disclose the number, about 55 persons may have been affected in the exercise and the bank has approved payment of the entitlement and severance packages to them

Tokunbo Abiru, managing director, Skye Bank, congratulated all staff members of the bank for their hard work in the last financial year, especially given the challenging operating environment.

— Feb 8, 2017 @ 14:50 GMT

|