Stanbic IBTC Bank receives Quality Management Certification

STANBIC IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has received the ISO 9001:2015 Certification, a highly regarded Quality Management System certification globally. The certificate was presented to the bank in Lagos. The certification, amongst its many benefits, would enable the bank to serve its customers at the right level of quality and ensure zero variability in the delivery of service across the various digital and non-digital touch points, all of which enhances customer banking experience and relationship with the bank.

Lawrence Ogudu, country director, DQS Certification Management Systems, in a statement, affirmed that Stanbic IBTC Bank met the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 certification, which, amongst others, entailed demonstration of the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. It also involved the enhancement of customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory obligations.

Wole Adeniyi, executive director, operations, Stanbic IBTC Bank, commended the bank’s team for making the certification possible and stressed that the requirements of the system would be continually reviewed and developed for higher performance.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 12:30 GMT