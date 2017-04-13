4 Persons Die as Police, Military Fight

AT least four people have died following clashes on Wednesday between the military and the police in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Channel Television reported that the town has been thrown into confusion while financial institutions, government establishments and people who opened their places of businesses were forced to close early because of the upheaval.

Sumonu Andulmaliki, State commissioner for Police, who confirmed the incident, said men in military uniform abducted the Squadron Commander of Mopol 41, Damaturu CSP, Dauda Fika.

It quoted the military spokesman in the state, Colonel Kayode Ogunsoya, as saying in a statement that a committee has been set up to end the clashes.

– Apr. 13, 2017 @ 5:32 GMT |