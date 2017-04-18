Aide Confirms EFCC Searched Obi’s Ikoyi Apartment

VALENTINE Obienyem, aide to Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State has confirmed that the apartment of his boss was searched by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to Obienyem, he was actually on his way to the airport for “speaking engagements of Mr. Peter Obi in the U.K. and the USA, when, because of the discovery of huge amount of money in the public building where he lives in Lagos, I had to abort my own trip to monitor events -answering the EFCC and related stuff.”

“Today, they searched the flats of everybody living in the building. My boss lives in flat 1 and the money was found in flat 7. I have been inundated with calls to confirm the search, hence this reaction,” he said.

Obienyem, who revealed that the ex-Governor is resident in Onitsha, said that the rented apartment by the wife of the former Governor was usually where Obi stayed anytime he was in Lagos.

Obienyem who cautioned against mischief makers seeking fault in Obi, made it clear that the entire tenants in the building were also searched.

“Even though Mr. and Mrs Obi had travelled to the USA and the U.K. for speaking engagements, when we relayed the message of the search to him, he quickly sent the keys to the 4-bedroom apartment to the EFCC via courier.

He even left instructions that we should allow them to also search his Onitsha residence should there be need for that. After the thorough searching, nothing was found in the apartment”, he said.

According to him, during the search one of the operatives of the EFCC was overheard doubting if the apartment had anything to do with Obi, citing the fact that it was the simplest in terms of furnishing, whereupon one of them told him “ebi like say you no no the man? You no no say the man still dey enter economy for plane; dey sleep in cheap hotels and no dey chop money nor allow those close to him to chop. Which kind Governor or him wife go come rent apartment built by follow former Governor after governing a state for eight years? Dey say apart from being a firmer Governor, the man dey wealthy. “

