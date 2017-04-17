FG Will Render Account of Looted Funds Soon – Mohammed

The federal government has promised that as soon as the necessary reconciliation process and litigation in some of the cases were concluded, the full account of looted funds would be rendered.

Government also said the success of its whistle-blower policy had shown that Nigerians were strongly in support of the anti-corruption crusade.

Lai Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture, who disclosed this on Sunday, April 16, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their commitment in helping the government to tackle corruption through the useful leads they have provided to appropriate government agencies.

Mohammed stated that the whistleblower policy had led to the recovery of looted funds in many currencies, describing it as an effective tool to fight corruption in the country.

