Names of Nigerians who Stay at Osborne Towers Emerge

THE full list of occupants of the luxury apartment building in Lagos where operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, discovered the sum of $43.4million has emerged. According to Sahara reporters, the building, Osborne Towers, is located at 16 Osborne Road in Ikoyi. It has nine floors of 19 Apartments and two penthouses. The building is owned by Ahmed Muazu, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairman, who retained for himself the penthouses, 10A and B; as well as apartments 11A and 11B.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, and his wife have an apartment in Osborne Towers. According to the ownership list obtained by Sahara Reporters, owners of apartments in the building include:

1A – Fola Adeola, a former Guaranty Trust Bank chairman;

1B – Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and his wife.

2A – Ahmed Kida 2B – Ahmed Kida but apartment occupied by Esther Ogbue (a recently retired MD of NNPC)

3A – Kayode Sonaike 3B – Sterling Assets

4A and 4B – Leo Stan Ekeh

5A – Sterling Bank

5B – Damian Dodo, SAN

6A – Mo Abudu

6B – Career Terminal and Logistics Ltd.

7A – Mr. and Mrs. Edo-Osagie (Daughter of PDP Chieftain Anthony Anenih and her husband)

7B – Chobe Ventures Limited (Controlled by Folashade Oke, wife of DG, NIA) apartment where $50m was found by EFCC)

8A – Chikki Foods

8B – Mr. Balogun

9A – Damian Dodo, SAN

9B – Alhaji Tukur

10 A & B – Ahmed Muazu

11 A & B – Ahmed Muazu.

In the interim, Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reportedly shifted his base to Lagos to oversee the probe on how the $43.4million found its way to apartment 7B, in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi.

On Tuesday, April 18, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, confirmed that his apartment in Osborne Towers, was one of the many searched by the anti-graft agency, following the discovery of the of the N13.3 billion ($43.4million) in the building.

Val Obienyem, Obi’s media aide, said the former governor confirmed the search by the EFCC of flat 1B occupied by him in the building. Obienyem, who noted that the former governor lives in Onitsha, said that the apartment was rented by Obi’s wife. The aide added that the apartment is usually used by the former governor anytime he is in Lagos. Obienyem, who cautioned against linking Obi to the cash haul, noted that the entire occupants of the building were also searched.

— Apr 19, 2017 @ 12:45 GMT

|