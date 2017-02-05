Nigerian President Extends Sick Leave

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sick leave indefinitely to enable him complete his medical treatment. He communicated this in a letter he sent to the National Assembly on Februaury 5.

Also, a statement from Femi Adesina, spokesman of the president said that Buhari in the letter informed the National Assembly of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive a seres of tests recommended by his doctors.

Buhari was to resume work on February 6 after a two-week vacation which he took to travel to London on vacation and also to do medical check up.

The president expressed hos sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and ind wishes.

