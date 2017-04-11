PDP Governors are Not Thieves – Makarfi

Sacked National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said the governors elected on the platform of the party are not thieves. Makarfi, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the spokesperson of the committee, Dayo Adeyeye, also called on the members of the

party not to attend any meeting called by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

He said it was insulting for the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr. Cairo Ojugboh, to say that the party would not accept stolen money from any of the governors. He said that Ojugboh, a former national vice-chairman of the party, had no locus to speak in the capacity of deputy national chairman of the PDP.

“He is an interloper and an impostor and, as such, any action or statement made by Ojugboh and other self-appointed members of the Sheriff group is illegal, null and void and should be disregarded by all loyal supporters and members of the PDP,” Adeyeye said.

He said that both governors Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike of Ekiti and Rivers states respectively, and other PDP governors ‘are men of integrity’. He added that, “Our governors are responsible and trusted party men that are working tirelessly in their various states to deliver the needed dividends of democracy. The people of Rivers State and Ekiti State can testify to the wonderful achievements of our governors in their states and other states governed by the PDP.”

Regarding the mobilisation being undertaking by the party’s National Working Committee of the party under Sheriff, Adeyeye said the action was ‘illegal, null and void’. He called on the members of the party in the South-East, where the campaign started on Monday, to disregard such meetings.

Adeyeye said that Sheriff and his team should stop acting on behalf of the party, saying the Supreme Court should be allowed to determine the authentic leader of the party. He said, “The National Caretaker Committee led by Makarfi has appealed the judgment of February 17, 2017 at the Supreme Court and in the eyes of the law, until the appeal is set aside by the Supreme Court, the National Caretaker Committee remains in charge of the affairs of the PDP.

“So, Senator Sheriff and his co-travellers have no power to call for any meeting of party members or supervise the affairs of the PDP forthwith. We, therefore, want to further call on Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the PDP.” – Punch

— Apr 11, 2017 @ 8:35 GMT

|