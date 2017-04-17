Wike Accuses Amaechi of Allegedly Embezzling N500 billion

GOVERNOR Nyesome Wike of Rivers state has accused Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor in office, of embezzling the sum of N500 billion of Rivers State funds.

According to the governor, money found in Ikoyi apartment belongs to Amaechi, and it was part of the embezzled state fund.

Governor Wike, according to Nigeria Bulletin, reportedly shared the documents with these caption: ”White Paper that indicted Former Governor Chibuike Amaechi for Embezzling over N500 billion Rivers State funds

“These are hard copies of the White Paper that was released by the Rivers State Government after it received the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that investigated the former governor.#

“The white paper has been formally submitted to the EFCC, ICPC, Presidency and National Assembly by the Rivers State Government. Amaechi stands as Nigeria’s most corrupt former governor. This White Paper outlines how Amaechi got the money found at his Ikoyi residence.”

Earlier, Wike had declared that the money found in Ikoyi apartment belongs to the Rivers state government claiming that investigations by the government revealed that the money was the proceed from the sale of gas turbines by Amaechi. Addressing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt on the night of Friday, April 14, the governor insisted that the money belonged to Amaechi. He said: “If you recollect in 2015, we said that gas turbines built by former Governor Peter Odili were sold to Sahara Energy, business partners of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi at $319 million.

“That money was used to sponsor the All Progressives Congress for the 2015 general elections. From the date of sale of the gas turbines to May 29, 2015, the money depleted from $319 million to $204,000 . What was stashed at the Ikoyi residence was part of that fund.”

