Access Bank Rewards Loyal Customers

AS PART of efforts to reward its customers, a total of 120 families that are customers of Access Bank Plc have been rewarded in the monthly draw of the bank’s ‘Family Fortune Promo,’ that took place in Lagos. A breakdown of the items won by customers showed that while 50 families that signed up for the promo won DSTV decoders each; 30 other families were rewarded with N50,000 shopping vouchers, respectively; while 20 others emerged winners of Samsung mobile phones.

Also, 10 families won home theatre, while five other loyal customers were rewarded with 42 inches LED television and another five with sets of sofa.

Ope Wemi-Jones, group head, Inclusive Banking, Access Bank Plc, expressed appreciation to the customers for their loyalty and trust in the bank, adding that the promo was initiated to add value to customers, who continued to do business with the Bank.

“Some people have asked us, why are you encouraging people to save when there is recession and all that? The simple answer is that savings has never been a respecter of what you earn. It is a habit you need to imbibe, whether you are rich or poor. So, what it means is that if you learn to save when you don’t have so much money, when a lot of money comes, you will still continue with that habit. So, what Access Bank is doing is to encourage our customers and Nigerians to imbibe a savings culture. A savings culture that is not limited with what you have, but based on the habit you have imbibed over time,” Wemi-Jones said.

Also, she said the scheme was designed to reward the collective savings habit of families with grand prizes and competitive interest rates while they enjoy the confidentiality of their banking transactions as individuals. “The nationwide savings promo, first of its kind in the industry with over 100,000 gifts to be given away, targets the family units with weekly, monthly and the mega random selections.”

Aug 28, 2017 @ 1:00 GMT