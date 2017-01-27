DG canvasses Support for Government Programmes

–

DAKUKU Peterside, director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has urged professional bodies in the country to support government programmes aimed at revamping the nation’s economy.

He stated this when members of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, led by Olusegun McMedal, its chairman paid a courtesy call on him at the agency’s headquarters.

Peterside who was represented by Rotimi Fashakin, executive director operations, NIMASA, said at this trying times when the nation is diversifying its resources towards ensuring a virile economy, all professionals must rise up to the task by synergising with government in rendering professional advice where necessary.

He stressed that NIMASA as an agency of government would collaborate with professional bodies to reposition the maritime industry as a major contributor to the national economy. He urged them to always help to portray a positive image of the agency by highlighting its achievements and programmes.

He said with the approval of government, NIMASA is being restructured for the effective discharge of her mandate evident by the recent redeployment exercise in the agency. “We will empower our zones in order to allow stakeholders carry out their activities instead of coming to the headquarters. This is to fast track government business to meet the yearnings of the public for better service delivery.”

Peterside led management recently commenced a restructuring exercise to refocus the agency towards achieving its core mandate which amongst others is the provision of enabling environment, for safe and secure shipping.

Feb 6, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

