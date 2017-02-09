IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde to Visit Dubai, UAE

–

CHRISTINE Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, will visit Dubai, UAE, on February 12-13.

During her visit, Lagarde will meet senior officials, the private sector, women leaders and young innovators. She will deliver the keynote speech at the second annual Arab Fiscal Forum titled: “Generating Public Revenue to Build Resilient Economies”.

Lagarde will participate in the World Government Summit and will have a conversation with CNN’s Richard Quest that will cover global and regional issues.

