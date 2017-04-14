Shittu Inaugurates Committee on NIT Park

ADEBAYO Shittu, minister of communications, has inaugurated the project planning committee of the proposed National Information Technology Park/Exhibition Centre. At the ceremony, Shittu said several countries developed innovations that enable their ICT/Telecoms Industry, significantly contribute to their economic development.

He added that one of such innovations is the establishment of a National Information Technology Park/Exhibition Centre driven by the private sector which the ministry did to achieve its vision of a SMART Digital Nigeria.

The minister said that when completed, the project will boost technology tourism, generate the much needed revenue for government; create a veritable and internationally standardised ICT platform which the youth, ICT innovators and investors can leverage; create employment for our teaming youths and bring about industry, growth and internationalisation of ICT in Nigeria among others.

“ICT parks are the best tested and trusted institutional mechanism to address the needs of technology-intensive, knowledge-based economies. Attention must therefore, shift to other critical sectors that can re-galvanise our economy, which, is the establishment of ICT Parks. Nigeria stands to reap a lot of benefits from the establishment of this Park/Centre with very large and untapped potentials,” he said.

— Apr 24, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT