ABCC Joins ALN

LEADING Mozambican firm, ABCC (formerly SCAN Advogados) has joined ALN as of February 1, 2017.

Cheick Modibo Diarra, chairman, welcomed the new addition stating: “ALN will continue to expand across Africa. ALN’s strategy is to build a strong integrated pan-African network uniting like-minded individuals and working towards a common goal of connecting Africa and improving the rule of law on the continent”.

ALN is well placed to assist clients across the full range of key industry sectors including energy, infrastructure, projects, technology, media and telecommunications, corporate M&A, banking and finance, power, natural resources and real estate. It has particular strength of coverage in East Africa and Southern Africa and has a member firm in Nigeria covering West Africa.

ABCC was founded in 2009 by Francisco Avillez and Paulo Centeio, two very experienced lawyers who shared the vision of building an independent law firm which would attract work from domestic, regional and international players looking for real on-the-ground representation. The firm has grown to four partners, eight lawyers, two trainees and one paralegal and has been involved in some of the largest and most pioneering projects in Mozambique. The team is able to draft and negotiate contracts in English and Portuguese.

