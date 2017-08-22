ACBF Executive Secretary to Explain Africa’s Integration Imperatives at NBA Conference

EMMANUEL Nnadozie, executive secretary of the African Capacity Building Foundation, the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development, will address thousands of Nigeria’s political, legal, civil society and business leaders on the imperatives for achieving regional integration in Africa at the 57thNigerian Bar Association Annual Conference to take place in Lagos on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Nnadozie, one of Africa’s leading development economists, is scheduled to specifically address a session of the conference dedicated to the political, legal and policy issues which need to be addressed to achieve regional integration in Africa during the Conference.

ACBF, with its head office in Harare, is one of the pan-African bodies with a crucial role to play in supporting the establishment and strengthening of institutions for regional integration in Africa. It carries out this responsibility in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, ECA, and the African Development Bank, AfDB.

The choice of Nnadozie as a speaker at the weeklong conference is mainly because regional integration has been a priority area for ACBF since its creation in 1991, by working to either build institutions or strengthen the capacities of existing institutions for such integration.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is also among dignitaries to address delegates at the annual gathering whose theme is: “African Business: Penetrating through Institution Building,” the organisers said.

This year’s conference brings together a cross-section of pioneers and influencers drawn from government, business, professional services, academia and politics from around the globe to anchor sessions on various facets of the themes, the organisers said. The conference, which ends on Thursday, will provide practical guide and policy recommendations expected to contribute in accelerating economic development and social justice in the continent.

Aug 22, 2017 @ 17:47 GMT