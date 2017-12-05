AMCON disowns Media Stories on Grant Properties Limited

THEcattention of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has been drawn to some sponsored and inaccurate stories on some online publications regarding a pending debt-related issue between one Olajide Awosedo, chairman of Grant Properties Limited and AMCON.

“We also observed a purported “AMCON response” in some sections of the online media, which is being presented to the public as AMCON’s reaction to the falsehood. The general public is hereby informed that these stories are barefaced falsehood and the Corporation wants to put on record that it did not issue a press statement or a rejoinder in reaction to the said inaccurate stories.

Pursuant to our mandate, AMCON would not join issues with obligors on the pages of newspapers and as a law abiding recovery agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we are guided within the confines of the law and would continue to act accordingly. The public should please disregard this falsehood.

– Dec. 5, 2017 @ 7:57 GMT /