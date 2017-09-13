Anambra Government to reticulate Uga Water Scheme

THE government of Anambra State has undertaken to facilitate the reticulation of water from Obizi-Uga Regional Water Scheme to 13 communities on completion. The reticulation of the N1.7 billion project would cover about 40 kilometres.

Obi Nwankwo, commissioner for Power and Domestic Water Development in Anambra State, announced this when some leaders from Uga Community in Aguata LGA visited Gov. Willie Obiano at Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia. Nwankwo also said that street lights being constructed in Uga would also be inaugurated by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Chinwuba, commissioner for Road Infrastructure, Road Furniture and Maintenance, announced that government plans to resume work on the Amesi-Otikpo and the Uga-Nkpologwu roads.

He said the contractors would return to site next week to resume work on the roads. He said that on completion of the projects, it would reduce traffic congestion in the area, especially during festive periods.

Ikechukwu Umeh, member, representing Aguata1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, applauded the government for embarking on quality projects in the area.

Addressing the visitors, Governor Willie Obiano re-assured them of his administration’s commitment to utilising resources efficiently in enhancing grassroots development. Obiano also directed the ministry of Environment and Beautification to deploy six receptacles in the area to ensure effective evacuation of refuse.

– Sept. 13, 2017 @ 18:25 GMT