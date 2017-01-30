BudgIT Queries FG over Capital Releases

–

BudgIT, data processing firm, wants the federal government to release the project details of capital releases in the 2016 budget. This was sequel to the recent revelation by the federal ministry of Works, Power and Housing that no new contracts had been awarded and no money had been paid by the ministry.

The firm, in a press statement signed by Oluseun Onigbinde, co-founder, BudgIT, and made available to Realnews, said that the firm and, indeed, Nigerians at large, found the declaration by the ministry unequivocally shocking and thereby questioned the statement released by the public relations office of the ministry. The statement said in part: “The financial report document released by the office of the accountant general revealed a sum of N170,425,193,94 was released to the ministry as at October 2016 from a total capital budget of N353 billion. If the funds released to the ministry of works, power and housing are meant for old projects, what projects did the ministry spend N170 billion on?

“The ministry of works, power and housing should provide information on the projects currently being implemented, the actual cost released for each project, name of the contractors and the locations of the projects. This is a basic requirement to measure the judicious utilisation of public funds by any public office.

“As at October 2016, the finance ministry stated N753 billion as the total capital release with no comprehensive details of projects the fund was released for. Our organisation is dedicated to improving the standard of transparency and ensuring public funds are utilised effectively and efficiently for the satisfaction of the citizens. It is pertinent to note that this issue was covered in our FOI Request to the Ministry dated December 6, 2016 to which the ministry has refused to respond to till date.

“The Freedom of Information Act 2011 mandates every public office to provide information to the general public when requested. If the information we requested for – information about how public fund is being expended – was released within the time stipulated by law, this denial would have been unnecessary. We did not request for nuclear codes or details that could be dubbed as ‘threats to National Security’; we have only requested that governance functions the way it ought’s to.

“It is a common knowledge that government fails when citizens do not hold trust in the dealings of an administration hence the necessity to ensure there is mutual trust between government and the citizens through transparency. We have chewed this on many occasions that there is a deliberate attempt to keep citizens out of loop with respect to information. The lack of responsible public information breeds bad perception. The implication of this singular act could be measured on investment and investors who struggle to trust an opaque system with funds.

“We will like to state that the refusal to publish full details of the capital projects or any other public project execution is undemocratic and kicks against very tenet of good governance. We implore the federal government and public agencies to imbibe the culture of open government by proactively disclosing information on public spending and ensure that implementation reports are released on time. The federal government’s anti-graft war needs more openness to work efficiently.”

— Jan 30, 2017 @ 15:10 GMT

