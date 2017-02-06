Danbatta Inducted into Oduduwa Students’ Hall of Fame

–

UMAR Danbatta, executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has received a merit award of the Icon of Integrity, by the National Association of Oduduwa Students, while the commission got Agent of Communication Development prize.

The NCC boss, who was also inducted into the association’s hall of fame, received the awards in his office during a courtesy call by the national leadership of the association in Abuja.

Speaking at ceremony, Adekunle Michael Adeniyi, president of the association, said the NCC boss was recognised because of his numerous accomplishments since his appointment as the NCC’s chief executive officer by President Muhammadu Buhari. “You are indeed a golden fish with no hiding place. Your impeccable records, your visionary leadership and qualities are rarely found amidst other public holders in Nigeria,” Adeniyi said.

According to him, human capacity and infrastructure development, deepening broadband penetration, raising the bar of stakeholder engagement, consumer satisfaction policies, especially the introduction of Do Not Disturb option for opting out of unsolicited text messages, among others were stand out achievements of the EVC.

Responding, Danbatta who expressed profound appreciation to the association for the recognition said the awards would motivate the staff of the commission to do more for Nigerians. “The recognition will spur us on to do more to ensure we deliver on the mandate given to the NCC by the Federal Government as well as satisfying the needs and expectations of Nigerians who subscribe to telecommunications services,” Danbatta observed.

Danbatta who said that he was proud to be associated with the name, Oduduwa, the founding father of Yoruba Nation, however, urged the students to pay attention to their studies in order to graduate with flying colours and serve Nigeria in various capacities.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 17:25 GMT

|