Dangote Cement stirs industrial revolution in Africa with the commissioning of Mfila plant in Republic of Congo

DANGOTE Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement company, on Thursday, November 23, added fillip to the on-going efforts at economic emancipation of Africa when it formally opened its 1.5mtpa capacity cement plant in Mfila, Congo Brazzaville, amid ecstasy by the government and the indigenes of the Country.

The new plant estimated at $300 million has potentials for about 1000 direct employment and thousands of several other indirect jobs.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage is available for media to download here: http://APO.af/uX2RbY

– Nov. 24, 2017 @ 15:49 GMT /