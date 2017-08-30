FG Set to Commercialise NIGCOMSAT

THE FEDERAL Government has appointed three executive directors for the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NigComsat, as part of a five-year strategic plan to re-position the company.

The new executive directors are Samson R. Osagie (Marketing and Business Development), Abubakar L. Muhammad (Finance and Administration) and Kazeem K. Raji (Engineering Services).

Adebayo Shittu, minister of Communications, said the appointees, all seasoned professionals with private sector background, would fill existing vacancies to support Abimbola Alale, the substantive chief executive officer, to strengthen corporate governance for appropriate positioning of the agency.

The immediate re-positioning plan seeks to commercialize Nigeria’s satellite infrastructure to generate revenue with Direct to Home, DTH, and Broadband Connectivity across the country. The plan is estimated to cost N2 billion with the prospect of generating N5 billion in the first five years of commercialisation.

The minister also hinted that NigComsat would pursue an aggressive plan to bridge the limitations to broadband access through communications satellite across the country.

“The viability of the communications satellite industry remains bright as the industry is the largest and most successful of all commercial space enterprises, generating more than USD 203 billion globally in 2014 from a paltry USD 89 billion in 2005.

“It is anticipated that this figure will double in 2020. Nigeria must not be left behind in harnessing the huge, profitable market to its optimal advantage,” the minister emphasized.

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 15:05 GMT