First Bank Storms Varsities, Polytechnics to Drive Financial Inclusion

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s most valuable bank brand, as part of its engagement initiative to drive financial inclusion, is organising Campus Storms to provide students and the Ivory Tower communities, an opportunity to experience convenient and accessible banking offerings right at their doorstep.

The Bank will be at the University of Benin (UniBen) and New Benin Market on January 24 – 27, 2017; Abia State Polytechnic & Ariaria Market on January 31-February 3, 2017; and Usman Danfodio University & Sokoto Main Market on February 7 – 10, 2017 to educate, engage, and introduce bespoke products amidst fun filled activities.

The Bank’s products and services for this market include the XploreFirst accounts designed for youths between the ages 18 – 24 to promote a saving culture and banking convenience for the youth and mass market customers. The other products that will be on display at the Storm are the FirstInstant Savings and FirstInstant Savings Plus accounts both of which enable customers open fully functional bank accounts, with minimal requirements from anywhere, at any time, via any of the Bank’s online platforms.

The Bank will also use the opportunity of the Storm to re-introduce its mobile banking service, Firstmonie which enables the banked, the unbanked and the under-banked Nigerians to have the opportunity to make mobile transfers as well as mobile payments anywhere they may be in Nigeria from the comfort of their mobile phones, simply by dialling *894# from a mobile phone and following the prompts that would ensue.

The students and the university communities will also be taken through the dynamics of the recently unveiled enhanced features on the Bank’s mobile banking app – Firstmobile – which enables customers to now carry out transactions such as domestic funds transfer from self-owned accounts to First Bank accounts and other third party bank accounts; make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payments; such as DSTV and GOTV subscriptions, cheque services including confirm cheque and stop cheque; flight booking; and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more from their smartphones.

Just recently, the Bank increased transaction limits on its FirstMobile Lifestyle app to a daily limit of N150,000.00 without the use of a token and a maximum total daily transaction limit of N1,000.000 (One million Naira). The Campus and Market Storms will include activities and games such as The Entrepreneur Challenge, Business Talker Competition, XploreFirst Skaters competition and The Best Business Idea Competition with lots of prizes to be won.

The Bank is encouraging the youth and market populations at these locations to avail themselves of the exciting activities, networking and the products and services the events would offer to support their businesses and lifestyles. – The Citizen

— Jan 26, 2017 @ 15:20 GMT

