FRSC to Adopt New Technology to Check Vehicle Documents

THE Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, is working toward deploying new technology in checking vehicle particulars on the highways.

Shehu Zaki, commanding officer, Lagos and Ogun Zonal Command, told newsmen in Lagos that the new gadget would be used to book erring traffic offenders.

“We want to leverage on technology because if a vehicle has a genuine plate number and you pick that number you will get the vehicle.

“That is why we are insisting that the issues of vehicle registration and driver’s licence are key to the success of the FRSC’s operations.

“The adoption of technology has been the key success toward effective database of vehicles in advanced countries.

“The use of technology is the easiest way to detect and prosecute hit-and-run drivers.

“The moment you contravene the traffic rules, the gadget will automatically register your vehicle and the traffic administrator will send a ticket indicating your fine to your residence instead of chasing you around.

“That is why FRSC is serious about the two schemes; number plate and driver’s licence.

“This will enable us have a better traffic management and administration in Nigeria,’’ Zaki said.

The FRSC boss said that the use of technology would resolve all the challenges the corps had been encountering on the highways.

“The system would also protect both the personnel and the motorists through its security fittings and precautions,” he said.

— Jan 25, 2017 @ 19:10 GMT

