FRSC Suspends Sector Commander, Others over Controversial Haircut

THE Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has suspended Ayodele Kumapayi, its sector commander in Rivers State, for cutting female officers hair with scissors.

Photos of the controversial disciplinary action, which came during a routine parade exercise, circulated on the internet on Monday, April 10.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, on Tuesday, April 11, all officers who allegedly participated in that act have also been suspended alongside Kumapayi.

He said the sector commander accused the female marshals of carrying long hairdo.

Kazeem said Boboye Oyeyemi, corps marshal of the FRSC, ordered immediate suspension of the erring officers pending investigation into the incident.

