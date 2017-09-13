Intafact earmarks N82 m on youths entrepreneurship

INTAFACT Beverages Nigeria Ltd., makers of Hero larger beer and Grand malt has presented a cheque for N82 million to 40 Nigerian youths for various entrepreneurship skills training.

The event, which marked the closure of the second Edition of Hero’s Kick-Start programme took place at Onitsha, Anambra State.

The 40 awardees received their cheques ranging from N3 million, N2.5 million, N1.5 million for different skill programmes.

In a speech at the event, Willie Obiano, Anambra State governor, said the empowerment was in line with his administration’s policy of empowering the youths.

The governor recalled that his government had employed some physically challenged graduates in the state and also offered free education to those in special schools.

“We have offered free education to all 5,822 students in the 11 technical schools and maintained strong partnership with Innoson Motors and other companies, where the students will go for their practical training.’’

“In addition to my employment policy, no fewer than 200,000 persons have been empowered through `Caring Family Enhancement Initiative’ CAFÉ, that included some indigent people,” Obiano added.

Nnaemeka Achebe, traditional ruler of Onitsha and chairman of the board of directors of the company, said the essence of the programme was to empower every youth to be employers of labour, especially now there was economic crunch.

“The Kick-Start programme was created with the aim of developing a culture of business entrepreneurship in youth with the intention of growing their businesses into sustainable high impact enterprises.’’

The programme targeted youths with the age range of 18 to 35 years.

“The winners of this year’s edition will receive non-collateral seed loan capital to fund their businesses which they presented at the event,” Achebe said.

He commended the rapid growth of the programme, saying that no fewer than 5,000 people applied for this year’s event as against 1,000 applications received in 2016.

“Out of 1,000 people who applied last year, N54 million was earmarked for 24 successful applicants.

“This year, we added Benue, Delta and Edo states to the original five states in the South East,” Achebe added.

He, however, urged them to add more value to themselves and make judicious use of the funds.

Godwin Oche, regional director of AB InBev Nigerian, disclosed that out of 5,000 applicants, 130 people were selected for the final screening.

“They were subjected to one week training on financial management, commercial and managerial skills training.’’

Oche noted that the 40 successful applicants from the 130 people would be closely monitored over the next 12 months.

One of the judges, Ngozi Okoye listed the modalities for selecting successful applicants to include their level of presentations, and profitability.

One of the awardees, Ezeobi Olisa Kingsley, who was elated, said the company had empowered him for life.

He promised to make judicious use of the fund to create a living and become employer of labour.

The highlight of the event was presentation of the cheques to the recipients.

– Sept. 13, 2017 @ 18:24 GMT