Irukera at NCC, Solicits Partnership to Improve Quality of Consumer Experience

THE DIRECTOR General of Consumer Protection Council, CPC, Babatunde Irukera has paid a courtesy visit to the Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in order to sustain the cordial relationship existing between the two organisations towards improving the quality of consumer experience; and to request for a new MOU between the two organisations in that regard.

Irukera made the visit about a fortnight after attending the workshop on enforcement of Code of Corporate Governance for the Telecom Industry organised by NCC in Lagos. Apparently gratified by the novelty and nobility of the idea of Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer, as well as the zeal with which NCC has prosecuted the components of the campaign, Irukera was full of praises for NCC for its commitment to the declaration.

Responding, Sunday Dare, executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management NCC, thanked Irukera for the visit and informed his guest that the management of the Commission made the declaration to emphasise the fact that the consumer is the lifeblood of the telecom industry and to reiterate the primacy of the consumer among several stakeholders in the telecom sector.

Dare enumerated the challenges in the telecom sector that impinge on the quality of service to include vandalism of telecom infrastructure, dearth of foreign exchange needed by the operators to sustainably service their operations, multiple taxation, and multiple regulation among others.

Despite these challenges, Dare said NCC continued to ensure that each operator kept an eye on the key performance Indicators.

Conclusively, the executive commissioner of NCC assured the director general of CPC that when next the commission is meeting the Mobile Network Operators, MNOs, to deliberate on KPIs and QoS, CPC may be invited to participate at the meeting.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 19:19 GMT