NCC Board Visits Kano Zonal Operations

OLABIYI Durojaiye, chairman of the board of commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has paid a visit to the Kano Zonal Office of the commission in fulfilment of the ongoing familiarisation of the new board with Commission’s zonal operations.

The chairman later had warm interactive session with staff of the zonal office, and paid a visit to the Digital Bridge Institute, an internationally recognised training outfit established by the commission in 2004 to tackle dearth of skills in the emergent telecom sector, and to narrow the digital divide.

Durojaiye was received at Kano by a delegation led by Adamu Amshi, zonal controller, Kano office of the commission who made a presentation to the chairman on all aspects of the operations of the zonal Office.

Amshi expressed appreciation and happiness for the prompt visit by the chairman. Amshi also told his guest that the zonal office is peopled with very hardworking staff who are always ready and willing to discharge their responsibilities toward fulfilling the mandate of the commission as articulated in the strategic management plan and the 8-Point Agenda.

The chairman was accompanied on the visit by head of commission secretariat (the department of NCC in charge of board affairs), Helen Obi; and some senior staff of the commission.

