New Date for Annual Upstream, Downstream Exhibition and Conference 2017

The management of West Africa Exhibitions & Conferences, organisers of the Annual Upstream and Downstream Exhibition and Conference 2017, has announced the shifting of the event dates from August 30-31, 2017 to now November 14-15, 2017.

The organisers said the shift in date became necessary because of presentations made by stakeholders, including the NNPC, IOCs and Delegates. “Accordingly, all confirmed participating government Agencies, the Embassies, Exhibitors, Conference Delegates and the general public should please take note of the new date of the event: 14-15 November, 2017 at the same venue – NICON Luxury Complex, Abuja, Nigeria.

“We highly regret any inconvenience this postponement may cause our confirmed participants and the general public.

“Thank you, even as we assure you of a world-class Trade event in November, 2017.” the organisers said in a press statement.

Aug 22, 2017 @ 17:45 GMT