New Millionaire to emerge in Skye Bank Xmas Savings Promo

RIDING on the momentum of the successful execution of the previous promotion campaign of its flagship retail promo, Reach for the Skye Millionaire Campaign, Skye Bank Plc. has commenced the Christmas edition, of the draw which will lead to eventual winners in early December.

Both new and old customers stand a chance to win N1, 000,000 and other monetary and material rewards at the next draw which is scheduled to take place in Akowonjo, Dopemu Lagos State.

The Bank launched the sequel edition for The Skye Millionaire Campaign in January and the campaign has produced a total of 164 winners – four millionaires; 40 winners of N100,000; 40 winners of N50,000 and 80 winners of N20,000 each with gift items given to several customers and prospects as consolation prizes.

The reward campaign which has seen several customers of the bank winning N1million, and other consolation prizes, will open opportunities for more winners at the popular Akowonjo roundabout in Lagos.

The open air event will be announced at Akowonjo roundabout through a transparent electronic draw projected on a mega screen, for members of the public and business leaders to be active participants in drawing the winning account numbers.

A chance to win cash prizes: N100,000 for 10 customers and N50,000 will go to 10 customers and 20 loyal customers will win N20,000 every month. Gift items such as table top fridge, generator, table top gas cookers, mobile phones, blenders, recharge cards and table Top Gas Cooker are also available to be won.

Since it was introduced, the Skye Bank ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire’ reward promo has been changing the lives of many for the better. The campaign, which is a feature for its flagship savings products, is meant to encourage savings culture amongst the mass market segment.

Speaking on the bank’s commitment, Tokunbo Abiru, the group managing director/CEO said: “the promo provides a unique opportunity for the Bank to stay in touch and reward its savings customers, who have a unique role to play in the country’s economic expansion.”

Giving insight on the campaign, Ndubuisi Osakwe, the group head, Retail Banking of the bank, disclosed that, “part of activities lined up for the event is the instant reward for people who open any savings account during the draw, adding that: “the instant reward items at the draw venue include; generator sets, refrigerators, blenders, phones, table gas cookers and even recharge cards.”

Four millionaires; Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel; Ohaeme Elizabeth; Aminu Buhari and Tolani Ahmed/Omole Akanni, joint account owners, had already emerged earlier draw in the reloaded season II edition which took place in Ikorodu, Lagos; Owerri, Abia State, Kano in Kano State and Ibadan, Oyo State with various consolation prizes won by several customers and prospects of the bank.

Skye Bank is Nigeria’s leading retail bank with wide-ranging electronic solutions promoting consumer lifestyle and e-commerce experience for its customers.

