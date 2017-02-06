Nigerian Presidential Fertiliser Committee Commends Indorama

–

The Nigerian government presidential fertiliser committee commends Indorama for keying into plan to supply NPK at cheaper price to farmers across the country

THE Presidential Committee on Fertilizer Initiative, PCFI, has expressed satisfaction with the participation of Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, IEFCL, Port Harcourt, in the programme aimed at supplying NPK fertilizer to farmers nationwide at cheaper cost.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, chairman of the committee, who is also the governor of Jigawa State made this statement on Saturday, February 4, when he visited the Indorama world-class fertiliser plant in the company of Thomas Etuh, president of the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, FEPSAN, and Uche Orji, managing director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.

Abubakar said he was impressed that Indorama has fully keyed into the presidential fertiliser initiative whose goal is to help the federal government to achieve higher food production and food security in the country.

This is contained in a press release issued by Jossy Nkwocha, head of Corporate Communications of Indorama-Nigeria,

“In supporting the federal government’s fertiliser initiative, Indorama will this year supply 360,000 metric tonnes of Urea to Fertiliser blenders, who in turn will produce NPK fertilizers and supply at cheaper price to the farmers across the federation.”

According to him, Manish Mundra, managing director of Indorama-Nigeria operations, received the team and conducted them round the Ammonia, Urea and Utilities plants which have capacity for 1.5 million metric tons of Urea fertiliser per annum and the largest single-line Urea plant in the world.

“At the Bagging section of the plant, the Presidential team inspected the specially packaged granular Urea bags meant for delivery to the blenders.”

Mundra informed the team that the Ammonia section of the fertilizer plant is presently undergoing scheduled maintenance shutdown to optimize its ammonia production and reduce energy consumption, activities that will enhance Indorama’s participation in the Federal Government Fertilizer Initiative.”

“The shutdown of the Ammonia plant is part of Indorama’s excellent maintenance culture and innovation, and the plant will be re-started on 24th February,” Mundra assured.

Governor Abubakar said he was quite impressed with Indorama’s operations especially in helping the federal government to achieve its agricultural transformation agenda. “I must say that I am impressed that Indorama is supporting the Federal Government initiative. This is one of the initiatives to bring down the cost of food items in the country”, the chairman said.

Etuh, president of FEPSAN, also commended Indorama for keying into the government initiative and promised that members of the association, especially the blending plants will make the best use of the opportunity to facilitate greater crop harvest this year.

Indorama has supplied about 250,000 metric tons of granular Urea fertilizer to farmers nationwide since June 2016 when it commenced production. Through import substitution, the company has helped the Federal Government to save foreign exchange and also earn scarce forex through the export of its surplus production after meeting domestic demand.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 18:52 GMT

