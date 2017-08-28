Nigeria’s Inflation Rate drops for Sixth Consecutive Time to 16.5% – NBS

THE NATIONAL Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said that the Consumer Price Index, CPI, which measures inflation, dropped to 16.05 percent in July. According to a report released by the NBS titled Consumer Price Index, the fall recorded was 0.05 percent points lower than the rate recorded in June (16.10), making it the sixth consecutive decline in the rate of headline inflation since January 2017.

The NBS noted further that the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve-month period ending in July 2017 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve-month period was 17.47 per cent. This is 0.11 percent point lower from 17.58 percent recorded in June 2017.

The Urban index rose by 16.04 percent in July 2017, down by 0.11 percent point from 16.15 percent recorded in June, and the rural index increased by 16.08 percent in July from 16.01 percent in June. The bureau noted that the Food Index increased by 20.28 percent in July, up by 0.37 percent points from the rate recorded in June (19.91 percent), representing the highest year on year increase in food inflation since the beginning of the new series in 2009.

Further analysis showed that the rise in the index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, meat, fish, oils and fats, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes yam and other tubers and vegetables. Meanwhile, the ”All Items less Farm Produce” or Core sub-index, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce eased by 0.30 percent during the month to 12.20 percent points from 12.50 percent recorded in June.

