Project Financing Options for Energy and Energy Related Forum Holds in Cape Town on February 2-3

THE Growing Economies: Project Finance Forum comes to Cape Town next week on February 2-3. Confirmed to attend the Forum are some of the biggest project developers from Southern, East and North Africa who will be presenting the next phase of live projects seeking funding. Key questions to be discussed include: what are Eskom’s nuclear ambitions, what commitments have the Governments made to Lapsset corridor projects and which financiers are expected to come on board for the next round? The Forum will also hear announcements on the next phase of the gas programme from South Africa and Morocco. If you like to be the first one to hear it, register today (http://APO.af/u18G57) to secure your place.

Project Developers who will be presenting include:

Judy Raphael, corporate specialist treasury, Eskom, South Africa;

Omar Vajeth, head -SAPP Project Advisory Unit, Southern African Power Pool;

Silvester Kasuku, director general and chief executive officer, Lapsset Corridor Development Authority;

Karén Breytenbach, head of IPP Projects, IPP Office, South Africa;

Tarik Hamane, director, Power Generation Projects and Programs, ONEE, Morocco.

Some of our financiers who will be speaking about investment opportunities and financing models include:

Mike Peo, head, Infrastructure, Energy, Telecoms, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking;

Andrew M. Herscowitz, coordinator, Power Africa and Trade Africa;

Lisa Pinsley, director, Energy, Actis;

Ntlai Mosiah, head of Power and Infrastructure, Standard Bank;

Ernest Addison, lead economist, African Development Bank;

Hussein Hassan, global head of Islamic Finance, J.P. Morgan;

Ewout van der Molen, manager, Regional Representative Office Southern Africa, FMO;

James Polan, vice president, Small and Medium Enterprise Finance, OPIC.

The Growing Economies: Project Finance Forum (www.ProjectFinance-GrowingEconomies.Com) (previously known as PA:FO) has earned a reputation over the last 10 years for being a very lively and productive gathering, bringing together live projects and some of the best and most experienced financial brains in the industry to find financing solutions, forge partnerships and get projects moving.

Non-executive directors in Africa expected to become specialised professionals in the foreseeable future: PwC NEDs report

PwC’s 10th edition of the ‘Non-executive directors: Practices and fees trends report,’ issued today continues with its annual review of fees paid to non-executive directors on JSE listed companies, as well as several African stock exchanges and an analysis of non-executive fees paid to the FTSE 100.

— Jan 25, 2017 @ 17:15 GMT

