Second MESA Forum Holds in Dakar, Senegal, April 24 – 28

THE 2nd MESA Forum is organised by the African Union Commission, AUC, in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and the government of the Republic of Senegal under the theme “from Earth Observation to Policy Development and Implementation”. The European Union provides financial support to the MESA Project.

The event holds in Dakar, Senegal on April 24-28, 2017.

According to the organisers, the Media have been invited to cover the opening ceremony and Press Conference on Monday, 24 April 2017, at King Fahd Hotel, Dakar, from 9:00 – 12:00 AM.

The keynote address by will be delivered by Abdoulaye Dia, Executive secretary and CEO Pan African Agency of the Great Green Wall.

Welcome Remarks by Marcel Alain de Souza, president of the ECOWAS region and also to give remarks are. Isidor Embola, CEMAC, current PSC Chair and Joaquin Gonzalez-Ducay, head of EU delegation to the Government of the Republic of Senegal;

Statements are also to be made by Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission, Abdoulaye Balde, minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development and Oumar Gueye, minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy of the Government of the Republic of Senegal.

More than 200 international delegates composed of decision and policy makers, planners, earth observation data users and experts from 49 beneficiary countries of MESA Project, other stakeholders and partner institutions are expected to attend the second MESA Forum.

The objectives of the 2nd MESA Forum, among others include, to show case achievements of the MESA Project; demonstrate how the MESA services have influenced policy and decision making, policy development, and policy implementations at national, regional and continental levels in Africa; discuss how stories of successes in MESA will be enhanced in the Global Monitoring for Environment and Security (GMES & Africa Project) and other related programmes in Africa; Share best practices of the uses of satellite data for different applications at national, regional and continental scales in Africa; Contributions of MESA to livelihoods of community development; Enhance Africa’s capacity to access Earth Observation data and applications.

