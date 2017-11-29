Smile delights Customers with Holiday Offers

AS part of efforts to gear up customers for a fun-filled Christmas holiday season celebration, Smile Nigeria, has announced a mouth watering offer of 10GB plus SMiFi with 1GB free data and 100 percent bonus on recharge for three months. The offer is available to new and existing customers across all segments. It promises to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy SuperFast reliable mobile broadband and SuperClear voice calls.

Lotanna Anajemba, head, brands and communications, Smile Nigeria, explained that the offer was designed to lower the entry barrier and provide opportunity for more customers to join the preferred network of choice. “This holiday season gives us the opportunity to share with our customers while enabling them to create memorable holiday moments. We are giving our customers the opportunity to shop for gifts online, download and watch movies, call loved ones, have fun and most importantly share precious and memorable holiday moments with their friends and loved ones around the world,” he said.

The bundle offer appeals to all range of customers and social economic class. At N12,900 price point, customers get 10GB plus SMiFi with 1GB free data and 100 percent bonus on recharge for three months. Customers are required to recharge with a minimum 1GB to enjoy the bonuses.

Abdul Hafeez, chief marketing officer, Smile Nigeria, described the SMiFi as a classy life style device for people who love to enjoy every moment. “We know that the lucky customers who get the device will have a memorable experience surfing the internet and making calls. Our mission is to provide our customers greater value in line with the company’s drive to empower our customers to gain that competitive advantage in their business and also for leisure,” he said.

– Nov. 29, 2017 @ 16:24 GMT