Smile Offers 200 Minutes Free Calls to All Networks

CUSTOMERS on the Smile Nigeria network are in for a thrill this yuletide as the pioneer 4G LTE telecommunications service provider in West Africa has announced the commencement of ‘SuperTalk’ promo. The promo offers customers on the Smile network up to 200 minutes free calls to all networks in Nigeria.

Applauded by industry watchers as a worthwhile yuletide bonanza, customers on the network will recharge and enjoy incremental voice minutes based on their preferred data plan. A customer who purchases a 1GB data plan will get 10 minutes free calls with a validity period of 15 days.

The purchase of 2GB data plan offers 20 minutes free calls also with 15 days validity period. Purchase of 3GB data plan offers 30 minutes free calls with 30days validity period. The 5GB and 7GB data plans offers 60 minutes free calls with 30 days validity period, while the UnlimitedLite, 10GB, 15GB and 20GB offers the customer 120 minutes free calls and 30 days validity period. The UnlimitedPremium, 50GB, 100GB and 200GB offers an unprecedented 200 minutes free calls time with 30 days validity period.

A statement by the company indicated that the promo is one of the many ways the company has designed to richly reward customers for their loyalty. The statement enjoins customers of Smile as well as prospects to take advantage of the offer to maximize their call time to families and friends especially at this yuletide period.

It emphasized that customers stand to benefit from ‘SuperTalk’ only to the extent of the renewal of their preferred data plan. On what informed this customer-centric initiative, the statement avowed that the offer remains a veritable tool to achieving the objective of providing Smile customers with affordable but high-end communication services.

Smile has a rich range of innovative Voice and Data offers, and has recently reinforced the 0702 number range with the lowest call tariff that allows its customers to make calls from 8kobo per second to any network from within and outside the country, using SmileVoice App on any android ios, VOLTE or Smile 4G LTE compatible handset.

