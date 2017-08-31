Substandard Phones responsible for Some Cancer Ailments — NCC

THE NIGERIAN Communications Commission on Thursday warned Nigerians against use of substandard phones, saying this was responsible for some cancer ailments. An official of the commission, Kunle Olorundare, gave the warning at a stakeholders workshop organised by the Ibadan Zonal office of NCC at the popular Fayose GSM Market in Ado Ekiti.

Olorundare lamented that fake phones had taken over the country’s phone market, adding that they have had negative implications on the health of users. The NCC official also identified unapproved phones as a major cause of network interruptions.

He said the preponderance of substandard phones was causing colossal damage to network services and health of users. Olorundare warned that sellers of unapproved Information and Communication Technology products were flouting the commission’s Act.

He said they could face prosecution or seizure of their market items if they did not desist from selling such forthwith. Olorundare also advised phone sellers across the country to ensure the phones they buy from manufacturers and dealers were approved by the NCC. He added that the NCC had a list of all ICT products approved for sale and use in Nigeria. – (NAN)

– Aug 31, 2017 @ 18:24 GMT |