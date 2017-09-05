TMT Finance Africa in Cape Town event announced for March 2018

TMT Finance, the global telecom, media and tech investment news and events provider, has announced the launch of the inaugural TMT Finance Africa in Cape Town, South Africa conference on March 15, 2018.

The senior executive only conference, supported by Standard Bank and IFC (World Bank Group), will gather key leadership from telecom, media and technology companies, global and regional financial institutions, government representatives, investors, professional and legal advisers to assess the best opportunities for co-investment and partnership across Africa.

“We are really excited to bring the conference series and our global network of industry and finance executives to Cape Town for the first time, to meet the massive demand for investment into Africa’s TMT sector,” Dominic Lowndes, managing director of the TMT Finance, said. “South Africa is a critical hub for investment in telecoms infrastructure and services, as well as media and tech businesses and the event will assess some of the most exciting opportunities for partnership and investment across the region.”

More than 60 key speakers will be announced for the event, including leading regional Telecom, Media and Tech CEOs, CFOs, Strategy Heads and M&A Executives; Private Equity, Infrastructure Funds, Institutional Investors and Venture Capital Firms; Investment Bankers and Financial Advisers, Regulators and Policy Makers; and Specialist Consultants and Legal Advisers. The agenda will feature a series of Leadership Panels, Breakout Sessions, Keynotes and Networking sessions.

Key session themes announced include: Telecom Leadership Africa; Broadband Infrastructure Investment; Digital Africa; Mobile Tower Strategies; Mergers and Acquisitions; Private Equity Africa; Spectrum sharing; Regulation and Policy; Financing TMT; Investing in Mobile Data and Services; Mobile Payments and Banking, Fintech and M-Health; and Media and Convergence.

“We are inviting companies and representatives from across the region, as well as global players, to participate and we encourage local players to contact us if they would like to take part,” Lowndes said. “We will announce the first round of key speakers in November.”

The now well-established TMT Finance Africa franchise has previously been held in Nairobi, Lagos and London annually since 2009. TMT Finance global events provide a unique platform for facilitating dialogue between leading industry executives and the global financial and advisory community. Speakers and delegates are telecom, technology and infrastructure CEOs, CFOs, CSOs, MDs and Heads of M&A, investment banking heads, private equity investors, government representatives, regulators and specialist legal and strategic advisers and thought leaders.

