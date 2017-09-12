Western Lotto pays out N20.9m, extends Mega Upgrade Promo

GAMERS danced for joy Monday, September 11, 2017, as Western Lotto Nigeria gave out cheques of N50, 000 each to reward participants in its Mega Upgrade Promo, now extended to accommodate more players.

Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director of Western Lotto Nigeria Limited, said the company would pay N20.9m to 418 customers who attained eligibility for the promo. It restated a commitment to its earlier announced goal of rewarding 2042 customers, and it would achieve this through the extension of the consumer promotion.

Eligible participants are those who funded their wallets on the Western Lotto portal with N3000, including an incentive of N1000 from the celebrity ambassadors of the brand.

Ogunfowora stated, “At Western Lotto, we are committed to rewarding 2042 customers with prizes totalling N168m cash plus two brand new Hyundai cars. As you came into our corporate headquarters, I am sure you would have seen the cars out there, awaiting winners.

“In line with our brand character, we have decided to ensure that while we did not have enough participants to hold a draw, we must fulfil our promise of rewarding customers. We are thus rewarding all eligible participants with N50, 000. Our offer is in addition to the N52m we had given out in incentives to participants either in support of the proposition of our ambassadors or as call credits.

“On the 28th of August, 2017, Qadim Soyombo, a Computer Science undergraduate at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, was here recently to pick up his cheque for an N500, 000 win. He played with just N100.”

Western Lotto said it would hold MUP draws on the fifth day of every month for the next one year.

Ambassadors of Western Lotto personally handed over the cheques to participants at a ceremony in Lagos. Those present included Ayo Makun, Olamide Adedeji, and Tuface Idibia. Others are Zack Orji, Dele Odule, Alexx Ekubo and Paul Obazele.

Western Lotto also announced the introduction of two more games on its platform. They are Lotto Race and Kashman.

A licensee of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Western Lotto is Nigeria’s largest gaming and entertainment company with a franchise to offer international and local lottery games. Its foreign partner is UK firm Lot.To

Games on offer at Western Lotto include Powerball, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions. There are now also Kashman and LottoRace.

– Sept 12, 2017 @ 13:36 GMT