Buhari’s Daunting Task to Keep Nigeria as One

Since his return from his 103 days medical vacation in London, Nigerians have been telling President Muhammadu Buhari to be very strong and tackle the barrage of problems facing the country very fast and decisively if he wants the nation to remain as one

| By Olu Ojewale| Aug 25, 2017 @ 17:09 GMT |

FOR MORE than 100 days that he was away on medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, the nation was merely allowed to speculate about what he would have done if he had been confronted with a barrage of problems facing the country, from economic, security to downright agitation for a separate state of Biafra.

But on Monday, August 21, President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, after 103 days abroad, bared his minds on those issues in a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians. The broadcast lasted for barely six minutes.

In his speech, Buhari had spoken that he was in tune with daily events in the country even in the far away London where he was receiving treatment. He said the debate on the national affairs had been lively, but said: “I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”

In a clear effort to douse the agitation for Biafra, Buhari made reference to the late Emeka Ojukwu, the late Biafran leader, saying both of them had met in 2003 and agreed on the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Ojukwu led a breakaway Biafran nation into a civil war with the Nigerian government, between 1967 and 1970. Although the secession bid failed, Ojukwu remained a Nigerian statesman through the rest of life time.

Perhaps based on that, he said: “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

However, there have been renewed agitations for a Biafran nation, particularly led by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, pan-Igbo groups in the South East.

Apparently in response to the call for restructuring, he said the National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for any issue on the subject.

On the Arewa youth’s quit notice that Igbo should vacate the North on before October 1, he said every Nigerian had the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

That notwithstanding, he disclosed that he had charged the nation’s security agencies not to relax and allow the success they had recorded in fighting terrorists and other criminals to be eroded.

“Therefore, we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against; elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets • kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all,” Buhari said.

For a reticent president, the six-minute address should be enough to tell the nation that he is a man of action and not of many words. However, good intentioned his speech may be, it appears that it has only fuelled the debate on both sides of divide on the kind of problems facing the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

In line with his speech, the president on Tuesday, August 22, had a three hour meeting with the nation’s service chiefs in Abuja, where he ordered them to rid the nation of the security threats confronting it and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.

The president specifically ordered the security chiefs to deal decisively with the threats posed to Nigeria’s corporate existence and its citizens by Boko Haram, the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, herdsmen and kidnappers.

Buhari also warned the identified groups against anything that could tamper with Nigeria’s unity, insisting that the nation’s corporate existence was not negotiable.

Present at the meeting were Gabriel Olonisakin, a general and the chief of Defence Staff; Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general and chief of Army Staff; and Sadique Abubakar, air vice marshal and chief of Air Staff. Ekwe Ibok-Ibas, a rear admiral and the chief of Naval Staff, who was not present at the meeting, sent a representative.

Responding to questions from newsmen after the meeting, Olonisakin said they briefed the president on security issues in the country, which he said, Buhari had been following when he was away on medical vacation.

The general said: “The issue of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other, ranging from terrorism to kidnappings, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, to the IPOB issue, were all treated. Comments were made as to what to do as regards to each of the issues.

“Every security issue, like I said, was treated and we are going to enhance our operations in all the areas that we need to. Like I said, he has given the necessary directives, which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.”

That notwithstanding, a good number of Nigerians said they were pleased with the president’s speech, although it was short of addressing the state of economy and how to move the nation from poverty level.

Sola Salako, a development economist and social critic, said she was very disappointed that Buhari failed to address such a critical issue of economy. “I am not impressed at all. I expected the president to thank his vice president who had been holding fort and tell Nigerians that the economic suffering would be soon be over and then tell us steps being taken by government to address the issue.”

Apart from the economy, the president has not been getting a good review on his stance on security and the calls for restructuring of the country. In fact, security and restructuring have, again, assumed a national debate across the country. Perhaps, giving the intensity of the debate, many prominent Nigerians seem to have been forced to take a stand.

In no unmistakeable term, the Southern Leaders Forum, SLF, on Wednesday, August 23, in Lagos, faulted the president’s statement that issues of national discourse should be taken to the National Assembly and the National Council of State.

The forum, which has in its fold Edwin Clark, a former minister of Information, Albert Horsefall (South-South); John Nwodo, Joe Irukwu (South-East); and Reuben Fasoranti, Ayo Adebanjo (South-West), spoke in Lagos at a press conference titled, “Only Restructuring will Ensure the Unity, Peace and Development of Nigeria.” The forum stated that while it did not dispute the legality of the NASS and NCS, the bodies were not appropriate to superintend the discourse on the social contract that could bind Nigeria together.

“While the composition of the National Assembly is clearly jigged and indeed one of the bodies to be restructured, the National Council of State is not open to Nigerians. If any discourse is to take place on constitutional changes within the democratic framework, Mr. President is the one who has the responsibility to initiate the process,” the SLF said.

Besides, the forum said that the attempt to treat hate speech as terrorism was a veiled threat to bare fangs and criminalising dissenting opinions in the national discourse.

The group accused the president of deploying the imagery of the late Ojukwu in his broadcast to play down the demand for the renegotiation of the structure of Nigeria by saying they both agreed in Daura in 2003 that the country must remain one and united.

The SLF said: “The meeting between the two of them could not have been a Sovereign National Conference whose decisions cannot be reviewed. We agree with their conclusion that we should remain united, but that does not foreclose discussions of the terms and conditions of the union.

“The claim that Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable is not tenable. Every country is in a daily dialogue and there is nothing finally settled in its life. Stable nations are still fine-tuning details of the architecture of their existence. How much more Nigeria that has yet to attain nationhood? If we are settled as a nation, we will not be dealing with the many crises of nation-building that are afflicting us today, which have made it extremely difficult to squarely face issues of growth and development.”

Similarly, it pointed out that the one sentence in the president’s speech that every Nigerian could live anywhere without let or hindrance which meant to address the quit notice by Arewa youths to the Igbo living in the North, was too short to check the unwarranted threat.

The group further said it was miffed by Buhari’s description of the attacks by deadly Fulani herdsmen on defenceless farmers as conflict between two quarrelling groups.

As probably should have been expected, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the IPOB, faulted the president for allegedly comparing his group to Boko Haram sect. Kanu spoke in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State capital, where he was responding to the call by the president to security operatives to clamp down on Boko Haram and secessionist groups.

He said the people must not be “railroaded into succumbing to intimidation”, insisting that use of force would not solve the country’s problem. Kanu said: “In this debate for freedom, everybody has to be heard. Buhari should defeat me with the superiority of his argument not AK 47. Some people quickly recourse to violence, hate and intimidation because they have lost the force of argument.

“It is the continuation of Buhari’s dictatorial and unwholesomely undemocratic approach to governance. I find it unacceptable and insulting that somebody elected by the people can turn around and dictate to them how he wants them to behave.” Kanu spoke shortly after his visit to Enyinna Abaribe, a senator, in Abia on Tuesday, August 22.

Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, joined the debate on Wednesday, August 23, when he said that there is the need to sit down and discuss how to make Nigeria better.

At a colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Sultan said while groups from all over the country were agitating for one thing or the other, nobody had the right to ask others to leave any part of the country despite the glaring realities.

He said: “When people talk about restructuring, if they mean we should disintegrate the country, I will not support it. But if it means making things and lives better and much conducive and convenient for Nigerians, then let’s sit down and discuss about it.

“I know that many of these groups from the North, West, South-South and South East agitating for this or that have their positions. But despite the realities at present, no group has the right to tell anybody you must leave this place or that place if we still live in this country called Nigeria. And I support the President’s position 100 per cent, I believe what he said is right. And I say, instead of talking about devolution of power, let’s talk about devolution of economy.

“It is good to sit down and dialogue, but there must be respect. I must respect you and you must respect me. And the greatest thing we can do for this country is to always reflect on our history. We didn’t fall from the sky, but came from somewhere….”

While not speaking directly on the speech or position of President Buhari, Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC, said since the debate on restructuring started many months ago, it had been so heated that suddenly many involved in this debate had thrown caution, decency and decorum to the winds, and brought threats and counter threats, which could have grave consequences for the corporate existence of Nigeria as a nation.

That notwithstanding, Ayuba said many of the prominent figures in the forefront of the current agitation for restructuring of the country have had opportunities to play important roles in the governance of the country in the past, and still part of the government structure in different ways. “While we welcome the debate on how best to make our union work, we will continue to underscore the need for good governance in our country as a basis for any realistic development and eventual emancipation of our people.

“If the resources available to us as a nation were well managed and not stolen by both the public and private sector operators, from all parts of the country without exception, the escalating problems of unemployment, decaying infrastructure, non-funding of education, health care and other social services, would be adequately addressed,” he said.

Emmanuel Maduagwu, a socio-critic, in analysing the president’s speech said it was wrong for Buhari to have declared social media had crossed the red lines. “No, sir! On the contrary, Nigerians have the absolute and inalienable right to a self determination to question that ‘existence,’ in a peaceful and constitutional manner, and to formally opt for a separate existence, if the prevailing conditions so warrant.”

On his alleged dialogue with Ojukwu, Maduagwu said that the late former warlord would have given the proviso that there would be no iota of marginalisation of any group of Nigerians, which he alleged had been the stock-in-trade of the Buhari administration.

On the president’s statement that all the different aggrieved groups could air their opinions, Maduagwu said that should encourage the president to allow national conversation and action on restructuring, and without any hindrance whatsoever.

He further argued that where Buhari mentioned that there was a national consensus it was better to live together than to live apart, he should provide the evidence because there had been no referendum among the different ethnic and geographical groups in the country to back up the claim.

Similarly, a Nigerian who simply called his name Sam, said that he was disappointed that the president did not address certain issues. “I was expecting a frank disclosure of his health status; I was expecting to hear that henceforth, he would stay in Nigeria to handle whatever health challenges he has.

“I was expecting to hear specific mention of the ultimatum by Arewa youths and that he has given the security agencies the go ahead to arrest them and others that issued similar ultimatums. I was expecting him to use the opportunity to announce that elements within his government that are undermining his administration would soon be shown the way out. I was expecting to hear him say that he is back for the final onslaught against corruption and Boko Haram. And finally, I expected him to reassure Nigerians that the government is doing all within its power to ease the economic hardship Nigerians are going through.”

Pat Chukwuelue, another commentator, said he was fine with the president’s address and expressed the hope that he would be able to act on his programmes of action for the country.

“I think that for starters, the address was quite apt. But as soon as PMB takes full charge, he should focus on pressing national issues – such as Inflation level, ASUU Strike and Federal Revenue Allocation formula. Nigerians look forward to the peaceful resolution of these and more,” he said.

As expected, John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said President Buhari’s broadcast had addressed the core issue creating a lot of disquiet in the nation.

Odigie-Oyegun, who said this on Tuesday, August 22, at the APC secretariat in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on Buhari”s nationwide broadcast, said: “Any leader must be able to set priorities. He set a very clear and unambiguous priority. The others, he will deal with in the course of time.”

Besides, he said that the president’s remarks that every Nigerian could live anywhere in the country and that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable was an absolutely outstanding, crisp and clear speech.

He said, “You see, he is the President of this nation. He has been away for quite a bit of time. Agents of destabilisation have been very much at work because they thought his absence created a gap and a weakness within the polity which they tried to exploit.

“So, Mr. President, in his wisdom, discerned that the stability, unity, peace and security of this nation and the ordinary Nigerian are the key issues at this material time. He addressed them and went straight to the core of the issues. He left nobody in any doubt that any Nigerian is entitled as a matter of right to live, work and operate in any part of this country.

“He made it clear and left no one in any doubt that yes, while people can discuss issues and the relationship in the nation, the National Assembly is there to handle such issues. But he drew one red line that the only thing that is not on the table is that this nation can be divided. He made it clear that the unity of the Nigerian nation is not up for negotiation of any type.”

Odigie-Oyegun said the kind of reception Buhari got from ordinary Nigerians despite the propaganda was an indication that they were “more discerning and knowledgeable”.

Even then there are concerns in certain quarters that president may not be fully in charge. Although there was no concrete message on the decision, political analysts have warned that the cancellation of Wednesday’s August 23, federal executive council, FEC, meeting could mean that Buhari was not fully recovered.

“What the latest cancellation of the meeting means is that Buhari does not have the full capacity, in terms of his health, to function,” Chris Ngwodo, a political consultant, said in an interview with the AFP. “I see a picture of somebody who does not have 100 percent fitness. That explains why he’s not been able to function properly.”

Ngwodo added that the day-to-day running of Nigeria could suffer as a result of Buhari’s condition.

Indeed, Buhari’s prolonged absence caused tensions at home where there were several calls for him to either return or resign. Some opponents of the president actually believed that he was quickly hurried home to douse the tension being generated.

Even, since he returned, he has been working from home. Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday, August 22, said the unbelievable when he claimed that the president could not use his office because of the invasion of rodents. This seems to be serving as comic relief in some quarters and disdain in some quarters who viewed statement as a blatant lie.

In any case, Nigerians, nay, the international community seem not to be really convinced that the president is fully fit to lead the country or be in charge for now.

Indeed, in the televised address on Monday, Buhari looked thin but sounded stronger than in his last broadcast back in June. He did not mention his illness or long absence, but instead talked about his determination to lead Nigeria as one united country and his renewed energy for the fight against jihadists, separatists and kidnappers.

The president’s defenders insist that Buhari is still firmly in control, despite appearances. “The fact that he has been working from home and has called off a cabinet meeting does not mean that he cannot perform and that he is abdicating his responsibility,” Dapo Thomas, a lecturer at Lagos University, said, adding: “Buhari is not the kind of man that would play second fiddle.”

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, has said that those groups calling for the disintegration of Nigeria are only wasting their time as “Nigeria remains one.”

Adesina stated this on Tuesday, August 22, in Abuja, while receiving a coalition of South-east youth groups who stormed the Aso Rock Villa gate to declare support for Buhari.

“You must have heard our President yesterday in his nationwide address when he said whatever it takes Nigeria will be kept together. And I tell you, whatever it takes this President he will keep the country together.

“Therefore, anybody who is planning something else should know that it’s just a mere waste of time, is like beating a dead horse which is share waste of energy. Nigeria will remain one; President Muhammadu Buhari will keep the country together.”

Adesina reassured that the Buhari administration would continue to ensure fair and equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“And I also want to promise on his behalf that the south east will get its due during the President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari’s Presidency.

“The roads in the region will be fixed, the second Niger Bridge will be done, everything, infrastructure, positions, offices, all that the centre needs to do for the region, the south-east region will get its own fair share,’’ he added.

It is equally hoped that the Buhari presidency would do whatever it takes not only to keep the nation as one but that every region is happy about the union. That, indeed, would ensure peace an harmony in the country.